6 Jackets Set for NCAA Zone Diving

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team will send six divers to the 2026 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships from Sunday through Wednesday in Athens, Georgia.

2026 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships

The championships will open with the women’s one-meter dives on Sunday before moving into the women’s three-meter and men’s one-meter events on Monday. Tuesday will see the women’s platform event followed by the men’s three-meter dives. Wednesday will conclude with the men’s platform sessions.

The top 18 divers from all preliminary sessions will advance to the finals with the opportunity to secure their spots in the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships from March 18-21 and March 25-28 at Tech’s home pool.

NCAA Qualifiers Per Event:

Women’s 1-Meter: 11 divers

Women’s 3-Meter: 9 divers

Women’s Platform: 7 divers

Men’s 1-Meter: 8 divers

Men’s 3-Meter: 6 divers

Men’s Platform: 7 divers

Six Jackets will compete during the meet, five of which participated in last year’s championship. Max Fowler will compete in all three meets following his ACC Men’s Diver of the Meet performance, defending his 3-meter gold and taking silver in the 1-meter dive while appearing in all three men’s diving finals.

Ava Gilroy will also appear in all three finals events on the women’s side alongside Elisabeth Rockefeller, fresh off her first ACC finals appearance, and Lizzie Powley who will be diving in the one and three-meter sessions. Elijah Klier will appear in the one-meter and platform dives while Katie McKyton competes in the one-meter.

All diving sessions will be available to watch on ESPN+ and live results can be found at DiveMeets. For the full schedule and additional information, visit ramblinwreck.com. Tickets for the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center can be purchased here.

