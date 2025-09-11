Cross Country Set For Southern Showcase

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams will look to continue a strong start to the season at the Southern Showcase on Friday morning at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

Southern Showcase

Friday, September 12

Men’s 8000M Race: 8:30AM ET

Women’s 5000M Race: 9:30AM ET

John Hunt Cross Country Park

Meet Information

Live Results

Men’s Race: 50 Teams, Women’s Race: 53 Teams

GT Men’s Runners: Alexander Arrambide, Billy Carlton, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, John Jessup, Kushan Patel, Richard Planck, Joey Sandel, Taylor Wade, Wyatt Windham

GT Women’s Runners: Ella Bailey, Stella Chambless, Lottie Chappell, Ava Coffey, Katie Hamfeldt, Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Gracie Marston, Evelyn Schlitz, Claire Shelton, Caitlin Thomas, Alexis Wingenbach

Tech swept the opening race of the season with the men’s and women’s teams claiming first in each of the team races. The women’s squad scored 19 points, 20 points clear of second place for a third consecutive team win at the event. The men’s team emerged with 30 points to claim victory.

Junior Lottie Chappell came across the line first in the 5k event to earn her first career race win with a time of 17:18.7. Caitlin Thomas finished second in her first career race and earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors for her performance. Wyatt Windham also claimed ACC Freshman of the Week honors for his top-10 finish in the four-mile race.

Georgia Tech had a combined 13 runners finish inside the top-10 of both races, including four individuals making their collegiate debuts. 18 of the 21 runners set personal bests in the four-mile and 5k races, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets will have the same returning lineup from the previous race with the addition of Kushan Patel, appearing in his first race of the season.

