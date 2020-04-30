54 Student-Athletes Set to Graduate from Georgia Tech

GEORGIA TECH GIFTS ALL SPRING GRADUATES A COMPLIMENTARY 2020 FOOTBALL SIX-GAME STINGER MOBILE PASS. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT!
THE FLATS – Fifty-four Georgia Tech student-athletes are among the Institute’s spring semester graduates. Although Georgia Tech’s in-person commencement ceremonies have been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this semester’s graduates will be honored online throughout the day on Friday, highlighted by the Institute’s official online celebration, which will take place at noon at gatech.edu.
Georgia Tech athletics will also celebrate its graduating student-athletes throughout the day with tributes on its official social media platforms, including on Twitter at @GTAthletics.
The student-athletes that officially become Georgia Tech alumni on Friday include:
Baseball
Jonathan Hughes (business administration)
Paxton Rigby (business administration)
Jackson Webb (business administration)
Men’s Basketball
Evan Cole (business administration)
Shembari Phillips (business administration)
Women’s Basketball
Anne Diouf (business administration)
Francesca Pan (business administration)
Chanin Scott (business administration)
Football
Jakob Brashear (business administration)
Jalen Camp (business administration)
Jarrett Cole (business administration)
Tyler Davis (master’s – economics)
Hamp Gibbs (business administration)
Rashaun Grant (business administration)
Connor Hansen (business administration)
Omahri Jarrett (business administration)
Lucas Johnson (literature, media and communication)
Ajani Kerr (business administration)
Chet Lagod (business administration)
Austin Nash (industrial engineering)
Lucas Patelles (business administration)
Daryl Smith (business administration)
Jared Southers (master’s – economics)
Rich Stanzione (aerospace engineering)
Golf
Andy Ogletree (business administration)
Luke Schniederjans (business administration)
Anton Serafini (industrial engineering)
Softball
Brooke Barfield (business administration)
Crosby Huckabay (business administration)
Isabella Many (business administration)
Drew Puckett (business administration)
Men’s Swimming and Diving
Rodrigo Correia (business administration)
Brennan Day (business administration)
Clay Hering (business administration)
Aidan Pastel (aerospace engineering)
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Carly Doi (computer science)
Emily Ilgenfritz (business administration)
Caroline Lee (business administration)
Maddie Oliver (business administration)
Lindsay Wallace (biology)
Women’s Tennis
Kenya Jones (business administration)
Nami Otsuka (biology)
Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country
Sam Costa (business administration)
Ben Jean (chemistry)
Andrew Matson (chemical and biomolecular engineering)
Matthew McBrien (master’s – electrical and computer engineering)
Maurice Simpson (business administration)
Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country
Ellen Flood (industrial engineering)
Bri Hayden (biology)
Alexandra Melehan (master’s – mechanical engineering)
Lindsey Wheeler (biology)
Denise Woode (aerospace engineering)
Volleyball
Emily Becker (biology)
Lexi Dorn (business administration)
Academic success has long been a staple of Georgia Tech athletics. Most notably, Georgia Tech is the only Power Five conference institution in the nation that has a multiyear NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) higher than the national average in each of its sports. Additionally, in the latest data released by the NCAA, GT boasts an 88-percent Graduation Success Rate, marking the third-straight year that Tech’s GSR has been 88 percent or higher.
