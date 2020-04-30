54 Student-Athletes Set to Graduate from Georgia Tech

GEORGIA TECH GIFTS ALL SPRING GRADUATES A COMPLIMENTARY 2020 FOOTBALL SIX-GAME STINGER MOBILE PASS. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT!

THE FLATS – Fifty-four Georgia Tech student-athletes are among the Institute’s spring semester graduates. Although Georgia Tech’s in-person commencement ceremonies have been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this semester’s graduates will be honored online throughout the day on Friday, highlighted by the Institute’s official online celebration, which will take place at noon at gatech.edu.

Georgia Tech athletics will also celebrate its graduating student-athletes throughout the day with tributes on its official social media platforms, including on Twitter at @GTAthletics.