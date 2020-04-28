Georgia Tech Gifts Stinger Mobile Pass to Spring Grads

THE FLATS – As a special gift to soon-to-be Georgia Tech graduates that have overcome unprecedented adversity to earn their degrees this week, President Dr. Ángel Cabrera and director of athletics Todd Stansbury are offering every Georgia Tech student that graduates this semester a complimentary 2020 football six-game Stinger Mobile Pass .

The six-game Stinger Mobile Pass guarantees a seat for each of the Yellow Jackets’ six contests that are scheduled to be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall*, including the Sept. 3 season opener versus Clemson, the nationally televised Friday night clash against UCF (Sept. 18) and ACC Coastal Division showdowns versus Virginia (Oct. 17), Duke (Nov. 7) and Miami (Nov. 21). Tickets are delivered to the Stinger Mobile Pass holder’s mobile device on the day of each game.

In addition to a guaranteed seat for each of the Jackets’ six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Stinger Mobile Pass also comes with all of its popular features, including the ability to link with other Stinger Mobile Pass holders to ensure that their seats are together and the ability to purchase affordable guest tickets for family and friends. Additionally, 2020 graduates that accept the free Stinger Pass offer will receive priority access to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated “Mayhem at MBS” game against Notre Dame on Nov. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Along with the Stinger Mobile Pass, the gift for graduates also includes a free membership in the Young Alumni Yellow Jacket Club. The Young Alumni Yellow Jacket Club provides recent Georgia Tech graduates with an opportunity to be engaged and benefit from social and career networking opportunities to advance their personal and professional ambitions. For more information on the Young Alumni Yellow Jacket Club, visit ramblinwreck.com/yellowjacketclub.

To accept the free Stinger Mobile Pass and Yellow Jacket Club membership, graduates simply need to visit ramblinwreck.com/students and claim their gift by Sunday, May 31.

Singer Mobile Passes are also on sale for the general public, starting at just $135 for the Yellow Jackets’ six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium and $195 for the full seven-game package, which includes a seat for the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To take advantage of the great value of a Stinger Mobile Pass, visit ramblinwreck.com/stingerpass.

The Stinger Mobile Pass is powered by Experience, an Atlanta-based technology company and pioneer in mobile and subscription ticketing technology for sports and live entertainment. To learn more, visit exapp.com.

* Georgia Tech athletics is fully planning for its fall sports seasons to be played as scheduled, including the highly anticipated football season opener versus Clemson on Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. While Tech athletics is proceeding with planning for fall seasons to begin as scheduled, it will follow the lead of the Institute, the University System of Georgia, the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia and public health experts to determine when it is safe and appropriate to resume with sports.

