Lamprecht, Lee Highlight Honorees at Yellow Jacket Celebration

A two-time all-American, Lee has climbed as high as top 10 in the country in singles and No. 1 in doubles during the course of her athletic career. Last season, Lee made a run to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, was a regional doubles champion and regional singles finalist. She spent the entire season ranked in the top 16 nationally last year. Lee has earned all-ACC first team recognition two consecutive years after holding down the No. 1 singles and doubles spots for women’s tennis. She is currently ranked top 15 in doubles and top 50 in singles nationally.

One of the top collegiate golfers in the nation the past two years, Lamprecht is a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award and a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award. The two-time GTAA Male Athlete of the Year honoree ranks among the top 10 golfers in the nation, is the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world and ranks No. 2 in the PGA Tour University. He won two tournaments in 2023-24, the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. He is challenging to break the Georgia Tech record for stroke average in a season and a career.

Christo Lamprecht and Carol Lee headlined the honorees, earning GTAA Athletes of the Year for their outstanding successes during the 2023-24 campaigns.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics recognized the achievements of its student-athletes over the past year during its annual Yellow Jacket Celebration on Monday evening at the historic Fox Theatre in midtown Atlanta.

The full list of awards handed out at the Yellow Jacket Celebration include:

BRANDON ADAMS TEAMMATE AWARDS

The Brandon Adams Teammate Awards recognize student-athletes whose contributions to his or her program go far beyond the scope of athletics.

Baseball – Jett Lovett

Men’s Basketball – Ibrahim Souare

Women’s Basketball – Aixa Wone Aranaz

Men’s Cross Country – Myles Collins

Women’s Cross Country – Sophie Boice

Football – Haynes King

Golf – Andy Mao

Softball – Gracie Hillman

Men’s Swimming and Diving – Stephen Jones

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Caroline Porterfield

Men’s Tennis – Keshav Chopra

Women’s Tennis – Meera Jesudason

Men’s Track and Field – John Watkins

Women’s Track and Field – Jill Catton

Volleyball – Liz Patterson

Cheer – Amelia Schupp

Goldrush – Aparna Jayanth

ACC TOP 6 FOR SERVICE

The ACC Top 6 for Service awards are presented annually to six student-athletes from each ACC institution who demonstrate dedication to community service and outreach programs.

Georgia Tech recipients : Kara Dunn (women’s basketball), Sabina Mrzyglod (women’s swimming and diving), Camille Trotman (women’s track and field), Will Scissum (football), Clayton Powell-Lee (football), Jack Voss (men’s cross country/track and field)

ACC SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top student-athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the award must have maintained a 3.0 GPA for their career as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters.

Georgia Tech recipients : Christo Lamprecht (golf), Carol Lee (women’s tennis)

THOMAS LOZANO INSPIRATION AWARD

In its fifth year, the Thomas Lozano Inspiration Award is given in honor of Thomas Lozano, who was an inspiration to all Georgia Tech student-athletes through his passion, loyalty, support and work ethic. The award is given to one student-athlete who exemplifies the qualities best displayed by Thomas.

Recipient : Jaylon King (football)

BOBBY DODD SCHOLARSHIP

The Bobby Dodd Scholarship is given to one male and one female returning student-athlete with a 3.0 GPA or higher. Each recipient must have lettered in his or her sport at least one year and they must both exemplify good citizenship and participation in community service, outstanding sportsmanship and dedication.

Recipients : Kylie Bilchev (women’s tennis), Naithan George (men’s basketball)

GT UNITE AWARD

Designed to honor a student-athlete that has made an impact in the DEI space, whether in the department, on campus or at the ACC level.

Recipient : Camille Trotman (women’s track and field)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Women’s Swimming and Diving’s Sabyne Brisson (earned a bid to the 2024 NCAA Women’s Championship after shattering multiple school records, including the 100 breast, 200 breast and 400 medley relay; achieved Olympic qualifying time in the 100 breast; also named All-ACC academic team)

Football’s Eric Singleton, Jr. (during his 2023 freshman season, he was a consensus Freshman All-American, earning the recognition from the Football Writers Association of America, ESPN, The Athletic, College Football News, 247Sports and On3; he ranked among the nation’s freshman leaders with 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches; he has also earned second-team all-ACC honors in indoor track and field)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Given to applaud the athletic accolades of some of the nation’s best student-athletes.

Recipients : Carol Lee (women’s tennis) and Christo Lamprecht (golf)