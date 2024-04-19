Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Christo Lamprecht

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, GT golf's Christo Lamprecht is this week's Tech Talks guest

Share

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Athletics VIDEO: Georgia Tech Celebrates 404 Day

Georgia Tech teams up with Atlanta-based colleges for community service project

VIDEO: Georgia Tech Celebrates 404 Day
Athletics VIDEO: Yellow Jackets Deliver Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Donations
VIDEO: Yellow Jackets Deliver Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Donations
Athletics VIDEO: Happy Thanksgiving

Tech coaches express their gratitude for the Yellow Jacket family

VIDEO: Happy Thanksgiving
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets