Rosters Set for Saturday’s White & Gold Game

THE FLATS – Rosters for Saturday’s Georgia Tech White & Gold Game, presented by Renasant, the Official Bank of Tech Football, are set.

The Yellow Jackets’ coaching staff divided Tech’s roster into two teams, Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em. Due to limited availability at some positions, some players may wind up playing for both teams during the course of the game, as will all specialists. Both teams’ offensive players (except quarterbacks) will wear gold jerseys, defensive players will wear white jerseys and QBs and specialists will wear green jerseys.

Legendary Georgia Tech letterwinner and former head coach Bill Curry, who will be a featured panelist for Saturday’s sold-out Legends Brunch, is the game’s honorary captain. Quarterback Alberto Mendoza will serve as the game’s offensive captain and defensive end Jordan Walker will be the defensive captain.

Click HERE for full Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em rosters.

The format for Saturday’s game has changed slightly from the details announced earlier this week, as the game will now consist of four 12-minute quarters.

Kickoff for the White & Gold Game is set for 1 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Admission and parking are FREE. For details, including free parking locations and stadium entrance procedures, click HERE.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech 2026 football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To become a season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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