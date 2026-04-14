THE FLATS – Details are finalized for Georgia Tech football’s 2026 White & Gold Game, presented by Renasant, the Official Bank of Tech football, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and admission is FREE .

The White & Gold Game is the first opportunity for fans to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action as they prepare for their highly anticipated season.

Georgia Tech is coming off a historic 2025 season that concluded with a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Jackets’ 2026 roster features five returning all-ACC performers from last year’s 9-4 squad (PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny) and 19 highly touted incoming transfers, headlined by RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza.

Full White & Gold Game information for fans includes:

PARKING

FREE parking for the White & Gold Game is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following campus parking areas (click HERE for a campus parking map):

Area 1 Visitors Parking (176 North Ave.)

Klaus Deck (E40 – 266 Ferst Dr.)

Burge Deck (E46 – 206 North Ave.)

O’Keefe Lot (E63 – 151 6th St.)

Family Housing Deck (ER66 – 1010 Techwood Dr.)

Student Center Deck (W02 – 353 Ferst Dr.)

Physics/Boggs/Mason Lot (W21 – 345 Ferst Dr.)

Dalney Deck (W22 – 925 Dalney St.)

North Deck (W23 – 911 State St.)

All on-campus parking locations will open at 9 a.m.

GATES

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Gates open at noon.

General fan entry will be located at Gates 1 (south side of stadium) and 4 (north side of stadium).

Participants registered for the sold-out Kids Clinic, presented by Georgia Power, will check in at Gate 4, while guests for the sold-out Legends Brunch, presented by The Tech Way, will enter at the main entrance to the Bill Moore Student Success Center (west side of the stadium).

Season ticket members that have RSVP’d for the pregame STM event will enter at Gate 5 (north side of the stadium).

STADIUM SEATING

General admission seating will be available on the west side of the stadium (sections 101-111).

CONCESSIONS

Concessions will be available for purchase at all locations along the stadium’s west festival, including beverage-only portable stands.

Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of halftime.

GAME ROSTERS AND FORMAT

The Yellow Jackets will be split in to two teams – Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em – for Saturday’s game. The game rosters will be announced later this week.

The game will consist of four quarters – the first half with 12-minute quarters and standard clock operations, the second half with 15-minute quarters and a running clock.

SPECIAL ACTIVATIONS INSIDE BOBBY DODD STADIUM

In addition to the action on the field, there will be a number of special activations throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for fans to enjoy before and during the White & Gold Game.

Gate 4/5

A wide array of Georgia Tech athletics’ partners will have fan-friendly activations set up just inside Gates 4 and 5 from noon through halftime of Saturday’s game, including 680 AM/97.3 FM The Fan’s Sports Saturday show airing live from noon until kickoff at 1 p.m.

New West Festival Premium Area

Fans can learn about a potential new premium offering at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field that would be available as an add-on option for ticket-holders in 2026. The new premium space would be located on the west festival, behind sections 105-07 (where the Georgia Tech Fan Store was previously located). All fans are invited to stop by, beginning at 12:30 p.m.. to see renderings, learn more and provide feedback to representatives.

New Seatback Offerings

Fans can also learn about potential new Stinger Seat seatback offerings that may become available as an optional add-on for ticket holders in 2026. Head to section 104 on Saturday to try out the potential new Stinger Seats, which feature:

breathable mesh coverings for a cooler experience;

insta-dry technology to eliminate water retention;

heavy-duty injection molding plastic frames, allowing elimination of pressure points;

a state-of-the-art design that sits upright when unoccupied, but reclines four degrees when a fan is sitting in the seat, increasing comfort for fans while remaining strong enough to handle over 400 pounds of pressure.

A representative will be available in section 104 to answer any questions and fans will be provided with a QR code to give feedback.

RADIO

The 2026 White & Gold Game can be heard live on 680 AM/97.3 FM The Fan in Atlanta and worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. The Georgia Tech Sports Network football crew of the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Georgia Tech letterwinner, alumnus and NFL veteran Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline reporter) will have the call.

The game will not be televised.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech 2026 football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To become a season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.