2026 Single Match Tickets Now on Sale

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball single game tickets are now on sale with tickets prices for the 15-match home schedule starting at just $10.00 with youth pricing and group discounts (10+ in a single transaction) available (youth pricing not available online).

2026 Season Outlook

The 2026 season is set to feature 15 home matches, highlighted by four NCAA Tournament First Round teams, two Second Round opponents, five matches against NCAA Tournament Third Round teams, one game against NCAA Tournament Quarterfinalist Nebraska, and one game on The Flats against NCAA Tournament Semifinalist Pittsburgh. Tech is also set to host not only one game in McCamish Pavilion but two top-15 opponents, Pittsburgh and SMU.

Fans are able to see the 2026 team for the first time during their open practice on Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Tech volleyball fans can expect to see the group compete in the White and Gold intrasquad scrimmage the following weekend (Aug. 15) at 7 p.m. Both events are set to take place in O’Keefe Gymnasium and will be free to the public

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025, setting a new program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 16-14 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. Returners Bianca Garibaldi and Heloise Soares received postseason honors in the form of AVCA All-Region and CSC All-District recognition. Garibaldi was also named Second Team All-ACC, while Anna Fiedorowicz earned her first ACC honor after being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Tech volleyball is set to return Garibaldi, Fiedorowicz, and Soares to O’Keefe Gymnasium for the 2026 season alongside Larissa Mendes, Laura Bieleski, Abi Li, Gabi Robinska, and Danielle Tansey.

Head Coach Michelle Collier enters her 13th season on The Flats with a 234-131 record. Collier creeps closer to surpassing AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier for most program wins under a head coach (271 wins from 1991-2001). She enters 2026 with the most ACC wins (135), the most NCAA Tournament wins (8) in program history, and stands as the first coach to lead the Jackets into six-straight NCAA Tournament births.

2026 McCamish Matches

Tech volleyball’s annual McCamish Match is set to return with twice the action as the Yellow Jackets will take on No. 4 Pitt and No. 11 SMU. Tickets are priced as follows for the ranked matches:

Pitt – $23

SMU – $20

Group rate – $18 for Pitt | $15 for SMU

McCamish Pack (includes tickets to both matches) – $32

Tickets for the McCamish Matches can be purchased here.

Season Ticket Waitlist

Want your chance to secure your seat for one of the hottest tickets in Atlanta? Tap in to join our Season Ticket Waitlist to make sure you catch all the action in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Click Here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.