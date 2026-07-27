Volleyball Changes Preseason Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball and head coach Michelle Collier announced a shift in their preseason schedule which will now include both an open practice and an intrasquad scrimmage on The Flats.

Fans can now catch their first glimpse of the 2026 team at Tech volleyball’s open practice on Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Tech volleyball fans will be able to see the team compete in the White and Gold intrasquad scrimmage the following weekend (Aug. 15) at 7 p.m. Both events are set to take place in O’Keefe Gymnasium and will be free to the public.

2026 Season Outlook

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025, setting a new program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 16-14 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. Returners Bianca Garibaldi and Heloise Soares received postseason honors in the form of AVCA All-Region and CSC All-District recognition. Garibaldi was also named Second Team All-ACC, while Anna Fiedorowicz earned her first ACC honor after being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Tech volleyball is set to return Garibaldi, Fiedorowicz, and Soares to O’Keefe Gymnasium for the 2026 season alongside Larissa Mendes, Laura Bieleski, Abi Li, Gabi Robinska, and Danielle Tansey.

Head Coach Michelle Collier enters her 13th season on The Flats with a 234-131 record. Collier creeps closer to surpassing AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier for most program wins under a head coach (271 wins from 1991-2001). She enters 2026 with the most ACC wins (135), the most NCAA Tournament wins (8) in program history, and stands as the first coach to lead the Jackets into six-straight NCAA Tournament births.

2026 McCamish Matches

Tech volleyball’s annual McCamish Match is set to return with twice the action as the Yellow Jackets will take on No. 4 Pitt and No. 11 SMU. Tickets are priced as follows for the ranked matches:

Pitt – $23

SMU – $20

Group rate – $18 for Pitt | $15 for SMU

McCamish Pack (includes tickets to both matches) – $32

Tickets for the McCamish Matches can be purchased here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.