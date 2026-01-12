2026 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships All-Session Passes Now On Sale

THE FLATS – The 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships all-session passes are now on sale and available to purchase at buzz.gt/SD-NCAA26. The men’s championships all-session passes will go live on sale the following week on Monday, January 19 at 10 a.m. Both championships will held at McAuley Aquatic Center, home of the Georgia Tech swimming and diving team.

The women’s championship will run from March 18-21 before the men’s championship follows suit the next week from March 25-28. Georgia Tech will be home to the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships for the first time since 2022, fourth total men’s championship and third women’s championship.

All tickets will be delivered digitally as a mobile ticket to be downloaded to the purchaser’s phone from the Georgia Tech Ticket Office. Pre-purchased tickets will be delivered on the following dates ahead of each championship.

Key Dates

Women’s Championships All-Session Passes On Sale Monday, January 12 – 10 a.m.

Men’s Championships All-Session Passes On Sale Monday, January 19 – 10 a.m.

Women’s Championships Pre-Purchased Ticket Delivery Wednesday, March 11

Men’s Championships Pre-Purchased Ticket Delivery Wednesday, March 18

Women’s Championships Wednesday, March 18 – Saturday, March 21

Men’s Championships Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28



The McAuley Aquatic Center will also play host to the 2026 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships from February 15-21, marking the seventh time the conference has held its championship at the venue.

