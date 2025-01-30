Open search form
Softball Releases 2025 Promotional Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball announced its 2025 promotional schedule on Thursday, highlighted by Bark in the Park, Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day, Swifties Night and Caturday, among many others. Mewborn Field is slated to a host fan giveaways based on special themes and events throughout the 2025 season.

Saturday ACC match ups at Mewborn field will be followed by an autograph session with the Yellow Jackets, excluding the Clemson game (April 26). Following any Sunday ACC match up, excluding Clemson (April 27), kids in attendance will get the opportunity to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.

There will be numerous giveaways throughout the 2025 season, including Georgia Tech branded cat collars for our first ever Caturday game (March 8 vs. NC State) while the annual Bark in the Park game (March 30 vs. Penn State) will feature a Georgia Tech dog bandana giveaway. The Jackets are also set to give away belt bags, flags, and shoe charms to Tech fans in attendance this season.

Tech students are encouraged to come out and cheer on the Yellow Jackets and collect several exclusive items including GT bucket hats, gold shirts, and a special 90’s shirt.

2025 Softball Promotional Schedule:

*promotions and game times are subject to change

DateTimeOpponentPromotionGiveaway/ActivityOther
Sunday, February 92 pmWestern KentuckyWristband Giveaway
Friday, February 28 5 pmStanfordAlumni WeekendGold Shirt Giveaway (Students only)
Saturday, March 13 pmStanfordAlumni Weekend
Cancer Awareness		Signature Saturday
Sunday, March 21 pmStanfordAlumni Weekend
All Abilities Day		Shoe Charm GiveawayKids run the bases
Saturday, March 83 pmNC StateCaturdayCat Collar GiveawaySignature Saturday
Sunday, March 91 pmNC StateHeros DayKids run the bases
Thursday, March 277 pmOklahoma StateSwifties NightBelt Bag Giveaway
Sunday, March 3011 amPenn StateBark in the ParkDog Bandana Giveaway
Tuesday, April 15 pmGeorgia Southern90's GameWhite 90's Shirt Giveaway
(Students only)
Friday, April 46 pmSyracuse404 DaySoftball Flag Giveaway
Saturday, April 53 pmSyracuseBucket Hat Giveaway
(Students only)		Signature Saturday
Sunday, April 61 pmSyracusePediatric Cancer AwarenessKids run the bases
Tuesday, April 228 pmUGANavy Shirt Giveaway
Friday, April 256 pmClemsonSenior Weekend
Saturday, April 264 pmClemsonSenior WeekendHand Fan Giveaway
Sunday, April 271 pmClemsonSenior Weekend

BARK AT THE PARK

Save the date because Georgia Tech will once again be hosting all your furry friends for Bark in the Park at Mewborn Field – Sunday, March 30 at 11 a.m. vs. Penn State. Fans and their pups must meet the following qualifications prior to entry:

  • All owners must sign a waiver.
  • Only two (2) dogs per owner may enter the stadium.
  • Owners and dogs are welcome to sit in berm area behind the first base dugout within Mewborn Field.
    • Reserved and bleacher seats are off limits, notwithstanding the berm area behind the first base dugout.
    • Permitted owners will be supplied with a wristband to leave and re-enter the stadium.
  • Dogs must be non-aggressive, good in crowds of dogs and people, not in heat, in good health (free of fleas or ticks or a disease that would endanger people or other dogs) and current on all vaccinations (including, but not limited to, rabies).
  • Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
  • Dog must be under 80 pounds.
  • Children with dogs must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older at all times
  • Owners must promptly bag and dispose of any waste created by their dog.

Water monsters will be available on the first-base concourse for filling up bowls to keep dogs hydrated. Complimentary bowls will be provided if needed.

The Yellow Jackets are set to kick off the 2025 season at home hosting Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Western Kentucky Feb. 7-9 in the annual Buzz Classic at Mewborn Field.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

  • Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance.
  • Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $80!

ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:

  • Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field!
  • Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.

Single Game Tickets:

  • Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

 

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

