Softball Releases 2025 Promotional Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball announced its 2025 promotional schedule on Thursday, highlighted by Bark in the Park, Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day, Swifties Night and Caturday, among many others. Mewborn Field is slated to a host fan giveaways based on special themes and events throughout the 2025 season.

Saturday ACC match ups at Mewborn field will be followed by an autograph session with the Yellow Jackets, excluding the Clemson game (April 26). Following any Sunday ACC match up, excluding Clemson (April 27), kids in attendance will get the opportunity to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.

There will be numerous giveaways throughout the 2025 season, including Georgia Tech branded cat collars for our first ever Caturday game (March 8 vs. NC State) while the annual Bark in the Park game (March 30 vs. Penn State) will feature a Georgia Tech dog bandana giveaway. The Jackets are also set to give away belt bags, flags, and shoe charms to Tech fans in attendance this season.

Tech students are encouraged to come out and cheer on the Yellow Jackets and collect several exclusive items including GT bucket hats, gold shirts, and a special 90’s shirt.