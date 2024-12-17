2025 Baseball Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale

THE FLATS – With just under two months remaining until Opening Day (Feb. 14), Georgia Tech baseball announced today that fans can now purchase single-game tickets for all 35 home games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Six-Game Flex Benefits:

Choose Your Games: With the six-game flex pack, you can decide which games work best for you! From midweek match ups to high stakes weekend series. Fans can pick between three of four premium games along with three of our six in-state battles.

Choose Your Games: With the six-game flex pack, you can decide which games work best for you! From midweek match ups to high stakes weekend series. Fans can pick between three of four premium games along with three of our six in-state battles. Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting six (6) games for just $60.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 36th NCAA Regional berth.

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 36th NCAA Regional berth. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175!

Priority Parking: Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season!

Champions Hall Add-On: Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today!

Postseason Priority: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

Friends & Family Discount: Season-ticket members can add on tickets for family and friends for just $5!

The Yellow Jackets reloaded their roster this offseason, bringing in the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation with a whopping 32 newcomers to bolster a veteran core that returns for the 2025 season.

2025 SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Tech hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, headlined by College World Series participants, Virginia (April 25-27), and NCAA Regional champions, Clemson (March 28-30) along with Pittsburgh (March 14-16), Cal (April 11-13) and Louisville (May 9-11).

The Jackets will take on five teams who made the NCAA Tournament field in 2024 (Western Michigan, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia and Duke).

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: The Yellow Jackets will look to win their third series in the last four years against archrival Georgia. Georgia Tech will play a single game against Georgia on Tuesday, April 15th in the 22nd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Ticket information for the 2025 edition on COFH will be announced at a later date. GT will host in-state foes West Georgia (Feb. 26), Kennesaw State (March 4), Georgia State (March 11), Mercer (April 1) and Georgia Southern (May 6).

in the 22nd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Ticket information for the 2025 edition on COFH will be announced at a later date. GT will host in-state foes West Georgia (Feb. 26), Kennesaw State (March 4), Georgia State (March 11), Mercer (April 1) and Georgia Southern (May 6).

Plays 10 games against programs ranked in the top-20 RPI last season (Clemson (3), Georgia (1), Virginia (3) and Duke (3)). Six of those games will be played at home with the game against UGA being played at a neutral site, at Truist Park.

Full Steam Ahead

