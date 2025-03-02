Women’s Hoops Opens ACC Tournament on Thursday

THE FLATS – After posting 21 regular-season wins – its most in 13 years – Georgia Tech women’s basketball begins its postseason journey on Thursday when it faces Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2025 Ally Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Georgia Tech (21-9, 9-9 ACC), which earned a first-round bye by virtue of its No. 9 seed, will tip off versus No. 8-seeded Virginia Tech (18-11, 9-9 ACC) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The showdown will be televised nationally on ACC Network. The matchup is a rematch of the teams’ 105-94 double-overtime thriller on Jan. 9, which snapped Georgia Tech’s 15-game season-opening winning streak to open the season.

The Yellow Jackets’ 21 regular-season wins are their most since they won 22 in 2011-12. That season, they went on to advance to the ACC Tournament championship game and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackets are led by a trio of all-conference candidates – juniors Kara Dunn (15.6 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (13.3 ppg) and ACC Freshman of the Year candidate Dani Carnegie (13.1 ppg).

For full ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament information, including bracket and tickets, click HERE.

