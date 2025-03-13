2025-26 Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

THE FLATS – Fans can reserve their seat to support Georgia Tech women’s basketball for the 2025-26 season beginning today!

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season are now on sale to the general public. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion next season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate.

ACC opponents scheduled to visit Georgia Tech this upcoming season include Boston College, Clemson, California, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Stanford and Virginia. The 2025-26 season will mark the seventh under head coach Nell Fortner.

Season tickets start at just $50 for general admission to secure a seat for all of Tech’s home games.



Pricing

General admission season tickets: $50 per seat

Reserved seating season tickets: $65 per seat

Reserved courtside seats for women’s basketball are currently unavailable. Fans wishing to join a waitlist for women’s basketball courtside seats can do so at the link provided: click here. For current season ticket holders, renewals remain in progress. The deadline to renew season tickets is May 1.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

In the midst of a storied 2024-25 season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball recorded the best start in program history at 15-0, while also breaking the all-time win streak. The Yellow Jackets look to continue its success in the postseason, having defeated three top-25 opponents this year and advancing to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the fourth time under Fortner’s direction.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

