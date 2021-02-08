2021 Football Season Tickets On Sale Now

THE FLATS – An exciting young roster headlined by freshman all-American Jahmyr Gibbs and three-time ACC Rookie of the Week Jeff Sims , six games in college football’s finest setting and one game in one of the world’s premier stadiums await Georgia Tech fans who purchase 2021 Tech football season tickets, which went on sale Monday.

Season ticket members that renew their tickets by Feb. 19 will receive a $26 discount per seat. To renew tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/myaccount.

For full information on 2021 Georgia Tech football season tickets and to purchase new season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Georgia Tech athletics is currently planning for Bobby Dodd Stadium to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. The health and safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and community remains the top priority. Georgia Tech will continue to follow guidance from public health experts to determine if adjustments are necessary as the season approaches.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.