Jackets to Host UNC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021

Georgia Tech athletics and AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in 2019 that it had entered a partnership that would have the Yellow Jackets play an annual home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, each year from 2020-24. When last season’s home game versus Notre Dame was moved from MBS to Bobby Dodd Stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tech athletics and AMBSE added an extra year to the agreement, giving the Yellow Jackets six-straight annual home games at MBS from 2021-26.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday that the Yellow Jackets’ Sept. 25 home game versus North Carolina will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a part of Tech’s six-year partnership with AMB Sports + Entertainment to host one game annually at MBS.

The opening game of the “Mayhem at MBS” series will feature one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest-running rivalries. The Georgia Tech-North Carolina series dates back to 1915 and includes 55 all-time matchups, with Tech holding a 30-22-3 all-time advantage. The teams met annually for 40-straight years from 1980-2019 before not squaring off in 2020 due to the ACC’s pandemic-modified schedule.

With the announcement that UNC will serve as Tech’s opponent for the 2021 showdown, dates and opponents are now set for the Yellow Jackets’ first four annual “Mayhem at MBS” contests:

GEORGIA TECH HOME GAMES AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

2021 – Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina

2022 – Sept. 5 vs. Clemson (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

2023 – Sept. 2 vs. Louisville (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

2024 – Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame

2025 – TBA

2026 – TBA

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s Midtown campus, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the world’s premier sports venues. In addition to being home of the Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, MBS has also hosted Super Bowl LIII and the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game. Georgia Tech is the only college football program in the nation guaranteed to play at least one game annually at MBS through 2026.

Tickets for the “Mayhem at MBS” contest versus North Carolina will be included in Georgia Tech football’s 2021 season ticket packages. Priority parking will also be available for Tech season ticket members. For full information regarding ticketing and other FAQ for the 2021 “Mayhem at MBS” contest, click HERE.

Full 2021 Georgia Tech football season ticket information will be finalized and announced in the near future. Fans can click HERE or call the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at 888-TECH TIX to sign up to receive information when it becomes available.

Georgia Tech returns 50 “Above The Line” players from 2020 to its 2021 roster, including freshman All-America running back Jahmyr Gibbs and three-time ACC Freshman of the Week quarterback Jeff Sims.

