2020 Football Season Tickets Go On Sale This Month

THE FLATS – With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history on tap, season tickets for Georgia Tech football’s highly anticipated 2020 campaign will go on sale this month.

The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule in 2020 features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Clemson, Miami and Virginia, a non-conference battle versus UCF and “Mayhem at MBS” versus Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14.

The Notre Dame contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is included in 2020 season tickets and season-ticket members will receive priority access to lower-level seating for the showdown, which will be the first of five annual games that Georgia Tech will play at the nearby home of the Atlanta Falcons from 2020-24. It is unlikely that lower-level tickets for the Nov. 14 matchup will be available when single-game tickets go on sale to the general public later this year.

Season tickets start at just $229 and includes a seat for all seven games on the Jackets’ 2020 home slate, as well as exclusive benefits such as discounts on concessions, merchandise and single-game tickets. Six-month payment plans are available for season-ticket purchases.

2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS PRICING CHART

Price Seating Location $229 Bobby Dodd Stadium: Gold Zone (Upper North)

Mayhem at MBS vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 14): 300 level $299 Bobby Dodd Stadium: Gold Zone (Upper North)

Mayhem at MBS vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 14): 200 level $405 Bobby Dodd Stadium: Non-TECH Fund areas

Mayhem at MBS vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 14): 100 or 200 level (based on availability at time of purchase) $430 Bobby Dodd Stadium: TECH Fund areas

Mayhem at MBS vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 14): 100 or 200 level (based on availability at time of purchase)

For 2019 season-ticket holders, renewals begin on Monday, Jan. 13. Members that renew by Friday, Jan. 24 will receive a loyalty discount of $26 per seat.

New season tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. However, fans that place a $100 deposit on new season tickets before Jan. 15 will receive the first opportunity to select their seats (2019 season-ticket members do not need to place a deposit, as their seats are being held for renewal). Click HERE to place a deposit on season tickets.

Click HERE for full information on 2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets, including seating charts and member benefits.

In addition to season tickets, Georgia Tech’s popular Stinger Mobile Pass will also go on sale on Wed., Jan. 15. The Stinger Mobile Pass is a flexible ticket option that guarantees a seat to either all six of the Yellow Jackets’ 2020 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium (starting at $135) or all seven of the Jackets’ home contests in 2020, including Mayhem at MBS versus Notre Dame (starting at $195). Stinger Mobile Pass tickets are delivered to the buyer’s mobile device each gameday, with the exact seat location varying from game to game. The Stinger Mobile Pass includes Sit With Friends option, which makes it easy to link with other Stinger Pass holders to sit together.

