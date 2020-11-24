2020-21 Season Tips Off with Georgia Tech Showcase

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech begins its 2020-21 season by hosting a two-game multi-team event at McCamish Pavilion against a pair of in-state teams. The Yellow Jackets face crosstown foe Georgia State at 9 p.m. Wednesday night, and Mercer (from Macon, Ga.) at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers and the Bears complete the MTE by facing each other on Dec. 16 at the GSU Sports Arena.

Returning four starters from last year’s fifth-place ACC team (17-14 overall, 11-9 ACC), including a pair of All-ACC honorees in guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech has its most experienced and deepest roster yet under head coach Josh Pastner, beginning his fifth season on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets won six of their last seven games in 2019-20 and have been picked to finish ninth in the ACC according to the official preseason poll of ACC media.

Georgia State also returns a pair of all-conference honorees – guards Kane Williams and Justin Roberts, who finished No. 1-3 on the team in scoring – from head coach Rob Lanier’s first Panther team, which went 19-13 overall and finished fourth in the Sun Belt Conference with a 12-8 record. GSU has been picked to win the East Division of the Sun Belt in 2020-21.

Like Tech and GSU, Mercer is also led by a pair of veteran guards in senior Ross Cummings and junior Jeff Gary, who are the top two returning scorers for the Bears under second-year head coach Greg Gary. Mercer went 17-15 overall and finished fourth in the Southern Conference at 11-7, and have been projected to finish fourth again in 2020-21.

Both games this week will be televised regionally on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Regional Sports Network, which includes Fox Sports South in Georgia and 13 Southeastern states. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by LearfieldIMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcasts can be heard on satellite radio (SiriusXM Ch. 383 for Georgia State, Ch. 371 for Mercer) and the TuneIn app.