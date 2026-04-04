11–4 Saturday Win Secures Sweep of Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (23-20, 8-10 ACC) saw its first series sweep over Boston College (11-26, 2-10 ACC) since 2013 after walking away with the 11-4 win on Saturday afternoon.
QUICK HITS
- Tymber Harris made her seventh start of the season, ninth appearance of the season, in the final game against Boston College. Harris faced six batters across 1.1 innings.
- Sydnie Watts made her eighth relief appearance of the season, 18th appearance of the season, as she relieved Harris in the second inning. Watts went on to collect her sixth win of the season, second win of the week, after facing 14 batters across 3.0 innings pitched.
- Madalyn Johnson made her seventh relief appearance of the season, 29th appearance of the season, on Saturday. Johnson finished the day with two strikeouts against eight batters with not a single walk or hit surrendered through 2.2 innings pitched.
- Emma Simon recorded her third home run of the season in the second inning making her the seventh Yellow Jacket to record at least three home runs this season.
- Alyssa Willer saw her ninth home run of the season in the third inning with two outs already on the board. Willer sits third on the team for home runs behind Addison Leschber (11) and Gracyn Tucker (13).
- Willer led the team in runs alongside Raegan Wall with both Yellow Jackets recording three runs each. Paige Vukadinovich also saw a multi-run game on Saturday as she came home twice.
- The left fielder leads the team with nine multi-run games this season while Wall sits with seven and Vukadinovich sits with six.
- Wall also led the team in hits alongside Holly Medina as both recorded three hits respectively. Tucker and Leschber closed out the series with multiple hits in game three as well.
- With two hits, three RBI, and four total bases, Leschber tied Tech’s longest safely reached streak of 15 games, originally set by Medina earlier this season.
- Tucker also currently holds a double-digit reached safely streak after getting on base in each of the last 12 games. The third baseman also holds Tech’s longest hitting streak of the season after recording at least one hit in each of the last 12 games.
- Tech saw a season high 13 assists in back-to-back games against Boston College after recording another 13 assists on Saturday.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In the final game of the series, Boston College struck first with one run on one hit in the first and one run on two hits in the second.
- Tech responded in the bottom half of the second inning with four runs on five hits, starting with Simon’s home run over left field that plated Vukadinovich as well. Wall and Willer worked their way on base before Tucker sent a single to left field to send Wall home for the first time. Willer safely reached home shortly after off a Leschber double to center field.
- The Yellow Jackets stacked another three runs on three hits in the bottom of the third with Vukadinovich, Willer, and Wall coming across. Vukadinovich scored her second run of the game thanks to Wall’s single through the left side. Wall joined Willer on a jog home following Willer’s home run over right.
- Both teams held their respectively totals through the fourth inning. Boston College was able to tack on another two runs in the top of the fifth with a home run over left field that advanced two Eagles.
- Reagrdless of leading 7-4, the Yellow Jackets maintained their offensive push in the bottom of the fifth, responding to Boston College’s two runs in the top of the inning with four of their own in the bottom half. A single from Wall and a walk for Willer put both Jackets on base before Medina’s single through the left side advanced Wall home. With the bases now loaded, in her final at-bat of the day Leschber slammed one to the corner of right field and safely reached second while Willer and Medina safely came home. Tucker’s final run of the day capped Tech’s scoring as she came across off Reese Hunter’s sac fly.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will remain at Mewborn to host Jacksonville State on Tuesday, April 7, before hitting the road to compete in Iowa City, Iowa against South Dakota State and hosting school Iowa in the Dr. Christine Grant Classic, April 10-12.
Purchasing 2026 Tickets
All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).
2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!
Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!
Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!
Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!
On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!
Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.