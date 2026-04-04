11–4 Saturday Win Secures Sweep of Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (23-20, 8-10 ACC) saw its first series sweep over Boston College (11-26, 2-10 ACC) since 2013 after walking away with the 11-4 win on Saturday afternoon.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the final game of the series, Boston College struck first with one run on one hit in the first and one run on two hits in the second.

Tech responded in the bottom half of the second inning with four runs on five hits, starting with Simon’s home run over left field that plated Vukadinovich as well. Wall and Willer worked their way on base before Tucker sent a single to left field to send Wall home for the first time. Willer safely reached home shortly after off a Leschber double to center field.

The Yellow Jackets stacked another three runs on three hits in the bottom of the third with Vukadinovich, Willer, and Wall coming across. Vukadinovich scored her second run of the game thanks to Wall’s single through the left side. Wall joined Willer on a jog home following Willer’s home run over right.

Both teams held their respectively totals through the fourth inning. Boston College was able to tack on another two runs in the top of the fifth with a home run over left field that advanced two Eagles.

Reagrdless of leading 7-4, the Yellow Jackets maintained their offensive push in the bottom of the fifth, responding to Boston College’s two runs in the top of the inning with four of their own in the bottom half. A single from Wall and a walk for Willer put both Jackets on base before Medina’s single through the left side advanced Wall home. With the bases now loaded, in her final at-bat of the day Leschber slammed one to the corner of right field and safely reached second while Willer and Medina safely came home. Tucker’s final run of the day capped Tech’s scoring as she came across off Reese Hunter’s sac fly.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at Mewborn to host Jacksonville State on Tuesday, April 7, before hitting the road to compete in Iowa City, Iowa against South Dakota State and hosting school Iowa in the Dr. Christine Grant Classic, April 10-12.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.