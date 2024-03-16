Zmarzlak Homers Tech Past No. 13 NC State

THE FLATS – Facing a two-run deficit in the eighth, senior Bobby Zmarzlak blasted a three-run, go-ahead home run on a 2-1 pitch deep down the right field line to power Georgia Tech baseball to a series clinching 8-7 win over No. 13-ranked NC State on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (14-4, 2-0 ACC) then closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning from RHP Brett Thomas (1-0), who faced the minimum in the eighth and ninth to secure the victory.
Tech started out with a 2-1 lead with a Cam Jones RBI and Drew Burress home run through three innings. But the 13th-ranked Wolfpack (12-5, 3-2 ACC) were pesky, working at-bats and situational hitting to score five runs without a base hit leaving the infield (two scored on an infield error).
It was then Tech’s turn to be tough as Carson Kerce hit his second career home run in as many days in the fifth and Burress demolished his second home run of the day in the seventh – a 420-foot, two-run blast that left a mark on the batter’s eye.
RHP Michal Kovala and RHP Brett Barfield bridged the gap from starter RHP Aeden Finateri to Thomas, including a crucial inning-ending, bases-loaded double play ball induced by Barfield. Thomas then carved up the six batters he faced on just 15 pitches to slam the door.
Overall, Burress led the way with three hits, two home runs and three RBI. Jones and Payton Green finished with two hits apiece – Jones with the RBI and Green with a rocket double.
NC State was led by Luke Nixon, who had a home run and two RBI. RHP Jacob Dudan (2-1) received the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits in 1.2 innings pitched.
Georgia Tech looks to close out the series against NC State on Sunday, March 17. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
