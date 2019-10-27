Yun and Freestone on to Doubles Semifinal

Doubles Results | | Back Draw Consolation Singles Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Georgia Tech’s doubles pairing of Chris Yun and Brandon Freestone picked up another win on Sunday to earn a spot in the semifinal round of the doubles main draw at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships.

Yun and Freestone defeated UCF’s Pavel/Sokolovskiy, 8-6, on Sunday, and will face Miami’s Franco/Aubone on Monday for a spot in the final.

In the singles consolation back draw, Pablo Schelcher took his quarterfinal match 6-3, 7-6(5) over Miami’s William Grattan Smith to move into the semifinal against Florida’s Brian Berdusco. Berdusco advanced after defeating Andres Martin in the quarterfinal, 6-2, 6-1.

Schelcher took the first set, 6-3, but Berdusco stormed back with a 7-5 second-set win. But Schelcher outplayed him in the super tiebreak, winning 10-7. He’ll face Georgia’s Erik Grevelius in the final on Monday.

Play concludes Monday with doubles semifinals at 9 a.m., followed by the finals, while main draw and consolation singles finals will go on concurrently.

Sunday Results

Doubles

Main Draw

QF – Freestone/Yun def. Pavel/Sokolovskiy (UCF), 8-6

Singles

Back Draw Consolation

SF – Pablo Schelcher def. Brian Berdusco (UF), 6-3, 5-7, 10/7

QF – Brian Berdusco (UF) def. Andres Martin, 6-2, 6-1

QF – Pablo Schelcher def. William Grattan Smith (UM), 6-3, 7-6(5)

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.