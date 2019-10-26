Yun and Freestone advance to doubles quarterfinal at ITA Regional

Doubles Results | Main Draw Singles Results | Back Draw Consolation Singles Results

GAINESVILLE, Fla – The tandem of Chris Yun and Brandon Freestone advanced to the quarterfinal round of the doubles main draw at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships, after picking up another win on Saturday.

Yun and Freestone won a tough match against Lambros/Legall (FAU), 8-7(5), to earn a spot in the quarterfinal round on Sunday.

In main draw singles, Marcus McDaniel won his first match of the day, defeating Benjamin Hannestad (UM), 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, to advance to the round of 16. But his run would end there with a loss to Florida’s Johannes Ingildsen, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Andres Martin and Pablo Schelcher each won a pair of matches to advance to the quarterfinal round of the consolation draw. Martin started the day with a win over Franco Aubone (UM), 6-3, 6-7(3), 10/3, and followed that up with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Georgia’s Alex Phillips.

Schelcher outplayed Niels Van Noord (USF), 6-2, 6-4, before taking down Richard Thongoana (FSU) 6-3, 6-3.

Yun also picked up a win in the consolation round of 32, beating Alexandros Roumpis (GSO), 7-5, 6-2, but came up short against Antonio Muniz (USF), 6-3, 6-2, in the round of 16.

Play resumes Sunday with doubles quarterfinals, followed by singles quarterfinals and semifinals.

Saturday Results

Doubles

Main Draw

R16 – Aubone/Hannestad (UM) def. Martin/Chopra, 8-6

R16 – Freestone/Yun def. Lambros/Legall (FAU), 8-7(5)

R16 – Ramirez/Sakalauskas (FGCU) def. McDaniel/Schelcher, 8-3

Singles

Main Draw

R16 – Johannes Ingildsen (UF) def. Marcus McDaniel, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

R32 – Marcus McDaniel def. Benjamin Hannestad (UM), 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

R32 – Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi (UCF) def. Keshav Chopra, 7-6(2), 6-3

Back Draw Consolation

R16 – Andres Martin def. Alex Phillips (UGA), 7-5, 6-0

R16 – Antonio Muniz (USF) def. Chris Yun, 6-3, 6-2

R16 – Pablo Schelcher def. Richard Thongoana (FSU), 6-3, 6-3

R32 – Pablo Schelcher def. Niels Van Noord (USF), 6-2, 6-4

R32 – Chris Yun def. Alexandros Roumpis (GSO), 7-5, 6-2

R32 – Andres Martin def. Franco Aubone (UM), 6-3, 6-7(3), 10/3

R32 – Murphy McCullough (GSO) def. Brandon Freestone, 6-4, 6-0

