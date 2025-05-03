Yellow Jackets Wrap Up Regular Season at East Coast Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field closed its regular season slate on Saturday at the East Coast Relays, recording three top-ten finishes.

Kennedy Myers was the first Yellow Jacket in action on day two, running a 14.69 in the 100m prelims.

In the 100m prelims, Jade Ofotan finished in 13th (11.55), with Sheleah Harris in 23rd (11.79), Sophia Richard in 30th (11.85) and Myers in 41st (12.04).

Sarah Noel was the highest finisher for Tech in the 400m, coming in 18th with a personal best 56.03. She was followed by Kimmi Woods in 23rd (57.18).

In the men’s 400m, Winston DeCuir III finished 12th (47.79) with Caden Terrell in 13th (47.91) and Weston Baptiste in 33rd (49.67).

Field events started with the women’s triple jump, where Adaora Tagbo finished 12th (12.00m).

In the men’s triple jump, John Watkins finished in fifth place with a mark of 15.01m, with Charlie Crowder in 10th (14.49m).

Kendall Ward then took fifth in the women’s jump, clearing a height of 1.70m, with Kelsey Chambers in 14th (1.55m).

Tech now turns its attention to the post season, gearing up for ACC Outdoor Championships on May 15-17 in Winston Salem.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com