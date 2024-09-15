Yellow Jackets Wrap up Play at Southern Intercollegiates

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis closed out play at the Southern Intercollegiates Sunday afternoon, finishing the weekend with 19 total wins. Newcomer Christophe Clement went 4-0 on the weekend, winning the silver flight in singles.

The day opened with doubles action, with Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini getting a win in the red draw, winning 7-6 over Viktor Markov/Marko Mesarovic from Clemson. Also in the red draw, Constantinos Koshis and Daniel Phillips from Arizona State beat Krish Arora/Richard Biagiotti 7-6.

In the black draw, Christophe Clement and Owen DeMuth fell to Cole Henceroth and Gabe Avram, losing 6-3.

In singles, Tech played a total of 13 matches. Bonetto played in two matches, winning his first match 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 over Clemson’s Marko Mesarovic, but fell in his second match, losing 6-7, 4-6 to Oscar Pinto Sansano from UGA.

Biagiotti also went 1-1 across two matches, getting a 6-1, 6-4 win over Filipe Costa, but losing 2-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Romain Gales of Clemson.

Carlini dropped both matches on Sunday, falling to Stewart Aronson from Clemson 6-7, 1-6 and losing to Nathan Pitts of Clemson 4-6, 2-6.

Clement went 2-0 on the day and won his flight in the tournament, defeating Matt Pitts from Clemson 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals and Stewart Aronson from Clemson 6-4, 6-2 in the finals. Clement posted a 4-0 record on the weekend.

Rohan Sachdev won both of his matches Sunday afternoon, getting straight sets win over Cole Henceroth (6-2, 7-5) and Daniel Phillips (6-1, 6-1).

Arora fell to Gabe Avram, with Avram defeating the Yellow Jackets 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, while Parker Jacques from defeated Owen DeMuth 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.

In the white draw finals. Robert Bauer fell to Clemson’s Nathan Pitts 4-6, 1-6.

Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a trip to Tulsa, Okla., for ITA All-American Championships.

Southern Intercollegiates Day 3 Results:

Singles:

Black Draw:

North: Gabe Avram (USC) def. Krish Arora (GT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

South: Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Filipe Costa (UGA) 6-1, 6-4

South: Romain Gales (Clemson) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Marko Mesarovic (Clemson) 7-6, 2-6, 6-4

Red Draw:

West: Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) def. Nate Bonetto (GT) 7-6, 6-4

Silver Draw:

Semifinals: Stewart Aronson (Clemson) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 7-6, 6-1

Semifinals: Christophe Clement (GT) def. Matt Pitts (Clemson) 6-2, 6-2

West: Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Cole Henceroth (USC) 6-2, 7-5

East Finals: Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4, 6-2 def. Stewart Aronson (Clemson) 6-4, 6-2

Third: Nathan Pitts (Clemson) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

West: Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Daniel Phillips (ASU) 6-1, 6-1

White Draw:

C Semifinals: Parker Jacques (UGA) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-7, 6-3, 6-0

Finals: Nathan Pitts (Clemson) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Black Draw:

C Semifinals: Cole Henceroth/Gabe Avram (USC) def. Christophe Clement/Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-3

Red Draw:

South semifinals: Constantinos Koshis/Daniel Phillips (ASU) def. Krish Arora/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 7-6

North: Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Viktor Markov/Marko Mesarovic (Clemson) 7-6

