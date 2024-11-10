Yellow Jackets Wrap Up Fall Action at Battle of the Beach

DESTIN, Fla. – The Yellow Jackets closed out their fall slate on Sunday, wrapping up play the Battle of the Beach in Destin, Fla.

In doubles, the duo of Robert Bauer and Owen DeMuth took on a Jaguar duo from South Alabama, but fell 4-8.

Bauer and DeMuth were the only two to play in singles action, with the Yellow Jackets splitting the day.

Bauer took on an opponent from Florida State, and brought home a win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

DeMuth dropped his match against an opponent from Florida State, falling 1-6, 3-6.

The Yellow Jackets will return to action in January for the 2025 season.

Results:

Battle of the Beach Day 3:

Singles

Robert Bauer (Georgia Tech) def. Florida State 6-4, 6-1

Florida State def. Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

South Alabama def. Robert Bauer/Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 8-4

