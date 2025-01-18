Yellow Jackets Wrap Up Competition at Vanderbilt Invitational

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia Tech track and field closed its first indoor meet of 2025 with 10 top-ten finishes, including two podium finishes in day two of the Vanderbilt Invitational.

In Tech’s lone field event of the day, Adaora Tagbo took eighth in the women’s triple jump (11.93m). On the men’s side, John Watkins earned a podium finish, coming in second (15.46m), while freshman Charlie Crowder finished 21st with a mark of 14.05 meters.

Running events kicked off with the 60-meter hurdles prelim, where Kennedy Myers found herself in second place with a time of 8.39. On the men’s side, George Benjamin ran an 8.33 for 17th place in the prelim. Myers concluded the meet with a podium finish, taking third with a time of 8.39.

In the 60 meter prelim, Sheleah Harris finished in sixth to send her to the final, with a time of 7.52. Jade Ofotan (7.71), Sophia Richard (7.82) and Delali Setrana (7.90) also competed in the prelim, but did not make the final. Harris went on to finish seventh in the final (7.55).

Tech entered two in the women’s mile, with Macy Felton being the first to finish (5:00.47, 27th), with Sophie Boice behind her (5:13.39, 48th).

In the men’s mile, Alex Arrambide had a top-ten finish, coming in ninth with a time of 4:06.61. Ian Johnson was close behind in 15th place, clocking a 4:09.62. Chris Cherono rounded out the runners for Tech, coming in 33rd with a time of 4:17.36.

In the 400 meter, Sarah Noel finished first for Tech, coming in 15th (57.52), followed by Kimmi Woods in 19th (57.89) and McKenzie Blackledge in 36th (59.95). On the men’s side, Tech recorded two top-ten finishes with Winston DeCuir III in seventh (47.84) and Caden Terrell in eighth (47.89).

Reagan Mahoney and Kayla Rose represented Tech in the women’s 800, with Mahoney recording a time of 2:17.78 and Rose recording a 2:19.61.

Two more top-ten finishes came for the Yellow Jackets in the men’s 800, with Kamren Kennedy finishing in seventh with a time of 1:51.31 and Parker Buchheit finishing eighth with a time of 1:51.46.

The final individual event of the day was the 3000m, where Tech had five compete on the women’s side and three on the men’s side. Sarah Copeland was the first finisher for Tech, recording a 9:43.55 for 16th place. Kenzie Walls (9:50.09, 21st), Bella Turner (10:07.27, 29th), Hannah Schemmel (10:10.24, 31st) and Katherine Byrne (10:42.37, 50th) also competed in the event.

For the men, Billy Carlton finished in 16th with a time of 8:19.52, with Joey Sandel coming in 22nd with a time of 8:21.60 and Taylor Wade coming in 24th an 8:26.25.

Action concluded with the 4x400m relay, where the Tech team of Caden Terrell, Bradley Favors, Winston DeCuir III, and Parker Buchheit came in fourth with a time of 3:13.30.

Tech will return to action a week from now, traveling to the Orange and Purple Invitational, hosted by Clemson.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com