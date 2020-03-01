Yellow Jackets Win Doubles, Fall to No. 15 Seminoles in Singles

Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech’s men’s (7-5, 1-2 ACC) tennis team clinched the doubles point against No. 15 Florida State (10-3, 1-0 ACC) but fell short in singles suffering a 4-1 loss in Tallahassee on Sunday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets swarmed the Seminoles in doubles after FSU took court one first, but the Jackets answered back with a victory from freshman Andres Martin and sophomore Pablo Schelcher on court two, 6-3. Junior Brandon Freestone and senior Chris Yun followed that up with a clutch win over FSU’s Rana Roop Bhullar and Richard Thongoana, 6-4, on court three to put Tech up 1-0.

“We had a good doubles performance today,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “We needed to start stronger in singles. We fought our way back in singles and were up a break in the third set on three matches but could not close them out. We have to man up and get it done from here on out.”

The Seminoles swept Tech in singles winning courts two, three and six in straight sets. Freestone faced Bhullar on court five taking the match down to the wire in the third set losing a close battle 5-7 to put FSU in the win column with a 4-1 win.

Yun was fighting hard on flight four versus Marcus Walters before going unfinished at 6-6 in the third set. Yun lost the first set 2-6 but was unphased as he topped Walters 6-3 in the second. Martin, the No. 65 ranked singles player in the country, also went unfinished in a tie in the third set on court one. Like Yun, Martin dropped the first set only to push back and secure the second in a close tie breaker.

Tech takes on Notre Dame in their next match at home on Friday, March 13, with first serve set for 5:00 p.m. (EST).

Doubles competition

Alex Knaff/Loris Pourroy (FS) def. Carlos Divar/Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-1 Andres Martin/Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Sebastian Arcila/Marcus Walters (FS) 6-3 Chris Yun/Brandon Freestone (GT) def. Rana Roop Bhullar/Richard Thongoana (FS) 6-4

Singles competition

#82 Alex Knaff (FS) vs. #65 Andres Martin (GT) 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 4-4, unfinished Sebastian Arcila (FS) def. Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-2, 6-2 Loris Pourroy (FS) def. Pablo Schelcher (GT) 6-4, 6-3 Marcus Walters (FS) vs. Chris Yun (GT) 6-2, 3-6, 6-6, unfinished #104 Rana Roop Bhullar (FS) def. Brandon Freestone (GT) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 Chase Wood (FS) def. Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-4

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 7-5; 1-2 ACC

Florida State University 10-3; 1-0 ACC; National ranking #15

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,3,6,5)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com