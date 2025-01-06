Yellow Jackets Welcome Auburn and Carson-Newman for First Meet of 2025

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive opens 2025 with a meet at the McAuley Aquatic Center, welcoming in Auburn and Carson-Newman for a tri-meet on Jan. 7, with action starting at 12 p.m.

Live results can be found in the Meet Mobile app and the meet will be streamed on ACCNX.

The Yellow Jackets will face Auburn for the second time this season, after facing the Tigers in the three-day Georgia Tech Invite in November. Auburn’s men’s squad sits at 15 in the latest CSCAA poll, while the Tiger women are ranked 19.

Tech returns to competition for the first time in over a month, with the last outing for the Yellow Jackets being the GT Invite, where both squads came in fourth. Over the three-day meet, the Yellow Jackets broke four school records: women’s 200 freestyle relay, men’s 200 freestyle relay, women’s 200 medley relay, women’s 400 freestyle relay.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the boards at the invite, with Max Fowler sweeping the all three diving events, winning the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events. He also was the top qualifier in prelims in both the 1-meter and 3-meter. On the women’s side, Anna Bradescu won the platform event, with Tech claiming four of six diving events.

Yellow Jacket newcomers are already making their mark on the season, with transfer Phoebe Wright taking the 200 back (1:57.65) vs FSU, the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.22) in the meet vs Emory, as well as winning the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free in the Gold vs, White Intrasquad. Freshman Zara Masud also claimed the 200 butterfly (2:02.00) in meet vs Emory and the 500 free (4:54.34) vs Florida State.

After Tuesday’s meet, Tech has just one meet home remaining, a two-day meet against ACC opponent Duke on Jan 17-18. Jan 18 will be Senior Day.

