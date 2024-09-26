Yellow Jackets travel to Mizzou for Gans Creek Classic

THE FLATS – After two weeks off, Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country hit the road for the third time this season, traveling to Columbia, Mo., for the Mizzou Gans Creek Classic hosted by Missouri.

The race will be held at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, with the men’s 8k starting at 9 a.m. EST and the women’s 6k starting at the 9:45 a.m. EST.

Live results can be found here.

Fourteen from each squad will travel to the Ganz Creek Classic, with Hannah Schemmel set to make her Tech debut.

Two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets competed in the Southern Showcase, with both teams taking third. In that meet, 13 Yellow Jackets set personal bests – three on the men’s side and 10 for the women’s squad.

Devin Wade was the top performer for Tech in the men’s 8k last time out, with a time of 24:08.39, good for 10th place. For the women, Kate Jortberg crossed the finish line first for Tech, with a personal best time of 17:07.69.

At the Southern Showcase, newcomer Hayden Marshall ran in his second collegiate race, finishing the 8k with a time of 25:28.74.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets welcome in 13 newcomers, eight on the women’s team and five on the men’s side. Tech returns 25 to the women’s squad and 16 to the men’s team.

