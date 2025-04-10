Yellow Jackets Travel to Lee University Fast Break Athletics Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field hits the road again this weekend, traveling to the Lee University Fast Break Athletics Invitational in Cleveland, Tenn. The two-day meet will start Friday with action wrapping up Saturday.

The meet will not be streamed, but live results will be available.

Action for the Yellow Jackets will start with the women’s high jump, with Kendall Chambers in action. Running action will kick off with the 400m hurdles, with Sarah Noel the lone entry for Tech.

Tech is sending 25 from the women’s squad to the meet, while 17 from the men’s team will make the trip. The Yellow Jackets distance squad will be in action at the meet, as Tech has six entries in both the men’s and women’s 1500m, six in the men’s 5000m, five in the women’s 5000m and three in the men’s 10000m.

Tech spent two days in the Sunshine State last weekend competing in the Florida Relays, and saw three podium finishes across two days – Kendall Ward (3rd, high jump), Alex Arrambide (2nd, 1500m) and Matt Castronuovo (3rd, 3000m steeplechase).

All of Tech’s event wins came in the season opener March 21 and 22: Billy Carlton (1500m), Tristan Autry (3000m steeplechase), Ameia Wilson (long jump), John Higinbotham (5000m), John Watkins (triple jump), Adora Tagbo (triple jump) and Carla du Plessis (high jump).

The Yellow Jackets return to The Flats next weekend, hosting the Georgia Tech Invitational (April 18-19).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

