Yellow Jackets to Host Georgia Tech Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive is set to host the Georgia Tech Invite this weekend, with action starting Friday, Nov. 22 and running through Sunday, Nov. 24.

Action will begin with prelims every day at 10 a.m., with finals beginning at 5 p.m. Live results can be found in the Meet Mobile app and the meet will be streamed on ACCNX. Spectator parking can be found in the Georgia Tech Student Center Parking Deck or paid parking along Tech Parkway.

The No. 17 ranked Georgia Tech men’s team welcomes in three other ranked men’s team for this weekend’s action – No. 15 ranked Auburn, No. 24 ranked Florida State and No. 17 ranked Michigan.

The men’s squad is 3-0 on the season, with wins over Emory, Florida State and Pitt.

On the women’s side, Georgia Tech will face a No. 11 ranked Michigan team, a No. 18 ranked Auburn squad and a Florida State team who is receiving votes.

Tech is coming off a split weekend at Pitt, where the men’s team won 173-127 over the Panthers, while the women dropped a close matchup, falling 139-161. At the meet,

Yellow Jacket newcomers are already making their mark on the season, with transfer Phoebe Wright taking the 200 back (1:57.65) vs FSU, the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.22) in the meet vs Emory, as well as winning the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free in the Gold vs, White Intrasquad. Freshman Zara Masud also claimed the 200 butterfly (2:02.00) in meet vs Emory and the 500 free (4:54.34) vs Florida State.

Several Yellow Jackets have already set NCAA B Cuts through the three meets so far – six women and one from the men’s team: Zora Ripkova (200 Fly & 100 Fly), Kendal Chunn (400 IM), Nina Stanisavljevic (100 Free & 50 Free), Phoebe Wright (200 Back), Sabyne Brisson (200 Breast & 100 Breast), Zara Masud (200 Free), Sophie Murphy (200 Free) and Berke Saka (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 IM).

The meet will close out home action for the Yellow Jackets in 2024, with Tech returning to McAuley Jan. 7, to host Auburn.

