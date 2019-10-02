Yellow Jackets to Attend ACC Tipoff Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner, along with senior Francesca Pan and junior Kierra Fletcher, will attend the 2019 ACC Tipoff on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.

All 15 ACC schools will be represented by their head coaches and selected student-athletes at the annual media day. The schools will be divided amongst sessions with eight teams participating in the morning session (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and seven, including Georgia Tech, taking part in the afternoon session (1:00 – 4:20 p.m.).

The ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff from 7 a.m. – noon with Packer and Durham hosting their regularly scheduled show from 7-10 a.m. and All ACC: Women’s Basketball Tipoff airing from 10 a.m. – noon. Kelsey Riggs will host All ACC alongside veteran basketball analysts Debbie Antonelli and LaChina Robinson.

Fortner will join Riggs, Antonelli and Robinson on All ACC from 11 – 11:07 a.m., Thursday morning.

Fans can follow the action all day on the ACC’s official social media platforms on Twitter (@ACCWBB) and Instagram (@ACCSports) or via Tech’s women’s basketball platforms on Twitter and Instagram (@GTWBB) using the hashtag #ACCTipoff.

