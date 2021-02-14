Yellow Jackets Stay Undefeated with Radford Sweep

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (4-0) continued its hot start to the season with a pair of mercy rule victories over Radford on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets cruised past the Highlanders in the doubleheader 11-0 in game one and 10-0 in game two.

Game One: Georgia Tech got going early with small ball as they took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Senior second baseman Breanna Roper opened the game’s scoring with an RBI single, and a groundout by senior outfielder Kennedy Cowden plated the second run for the Jackets. Another single by senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay sent in a third score before Radford could get out of the inning.

The small hits continued into the second inning as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf singled down the right-field line to drive in another run. Senior outfielder Kennedy Cowden then opened things up with a three-run homerun to put Georgia Tech up 7-0. The Jackets kept the pressure on in the bottom of the third as Kauf squared up a two-run blast of her own. Cowden added one more to her RBI column later in the inning with a single to right, and senior first baseman Tricia Awald scored the final run on a throwing error to lock up the 11-0 win for the Jackets.

Game Two: Georgia Tech struck early once again in game two, getting going with a two-run homerun by Awald in the bottom of the first. The Yellow Jackets broke the game open shortly after in the second inning, plating seven runs. Senior catcher Bianca Mora picked up her first RBI of the season with a single before Kauf cracked a two-run shot to put Georgia Tech up 5-0. After a single and series of walks loaded the bases, Cowden put the game out of reach by blasting her first career grand slam. Sophomore infielder Meghan Cassidy later scored on a groundout as a pinch runner in the bottom of the third to set the final tally with Georgia Tech on top, 10-0.

Game Notes

On the day, the Yellow Jackets cranked five homeruns courtesy of Cowden, Kauf and Awald.

Cowden and Kauf each roped two dingers on the day, one in each game.

Cowden leads the team with three homeruns and 13 RBI to date while Kauf paces the team with a .750 batting average going 9-for-12 with four doubles.

The Yellow Jacket pitchers did not concede a run on the day.

Junior right-hander Lexi Ray allowed just one hit in game two with three strikeouts to pick up her first win of her Georgia Tech career.

Sophomore righty Blake Neleman allowed only two hits while piling up nine punchouts in game one.

“I think the team did a great job of putting together two complete games,” said coach Aileen Morales. “Our pitchers did an outstanding job of staying locked in and not allowing any runs, and we had some huge timely hits that kept our momentum going at the plate. I’m really proud of Lexi (Ray) for getting her first win as a Yellow Jacket and Kennedy (Cowden) for joining the grand slam club. It was a great team win all around.”

Up Next

Georgia Tech will wrap up the weekend Sunday against Georgia State at 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

