Yellow Jackets Split Tri-Meet with Auburn and Carson-Newman

THE FLATS – Tech swimming and diving opened 2025 with a tri-meet against Auburn and Carson-Newman, getting a win over Carson-Newman but falling to the Tigers of Auburn.

On the men’s side, Tech defeated Carson-Newman 250-43, but fell to Auburn 96.50-204.50. For the women, Tech won 243-42 over CN, but fell 84-216 to Auburn.

Tech claimed six event wins in the meet, including a diving sweep from sophomore Max Fowler, who won the 1-meter (379.50) and the 3-meter (405.30). Also, on the boards, Anna Bradescu took the 1-meter, with a score of 284.55.

In the pool, freshman Uros Zivanovic got the first swimming win of the day, taking the 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.70.

Phoebe Wright got the lone event win on the women’s side, taking first in the 200 back, clocking a 1:56.61, her fourth win of the season.

Berke Saka continued his strong senior season, taking first in the 200 IM with a time of 1:46.20.

Other podium finishes include: freshman Zara Masud taking third in the 1000 free (10:16.63), Lili Gyurinovics finishing second (1:47.19) with Sophie Murphy in third (1:47.25) in the 200 free, Saka finishing second in the 100 back (47.48), Sabyne Brisson taking second in the 100 breast (1:01.91), Stephen Jones finishing second in the 200 fly (1:47.21) and Henry Gibbs claiming third (1:48.92), Anna Hadjiloizou finishing second (22.68) and Nina Stanisavljevic taking third (22.81) in the 50 free and Leandro Odorici finishing third in the 50 free (19.93).

Additionally, Murphy recorded a second-place finish in the 100 free (49.53), Saka finished third in the 200 back with a time of 1:44.39, while Brisson earned her second podium finish with a third-place time in the 200 breast (2:15.53). Ela Ozdemir took second in the 500 free (4:56.69) with Murphy in third (5:00.52), while Jones claimed third in the 100 fly (47.68), Lily Alderman finished third in the 200 IM (2:05.42) and Nils Bognar taking third in the 200 IM (1:49.27).

In the relays, Tech finished third in the women’s 200 medley relay, with the team of Vivien Rothwell, Brisson, Zora Ripkova and Stanisavljevic swimming a 1:39.35. The men’s team took second in the 200 medley relay, with Saka, Joao Caballero, Odorici and David Gapinski swimming a 1:25.74.

Tech closed the day with a second-place finish in the women’s 400 relay, with Stanisavljevic, Hadjiloizou, Murphy and Jillian Ferrari clocking a 3:20.51. On the men’s side, the Yellow Jackets also took second following a 2:55.62 from Odorici, Caballero, Robin Yeboah and Gapinski.

Tech will be back in McAuley on January 17 and 18, as they close the home slate with a meet against ACC foe Duke. Saturday’s meet will be Senior Day.

