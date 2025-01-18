Yellow Jackets Split Meet With Duke; Men Get Fourth Dual Meet Win

THE FLATS – In the final home meet of the season, Georgia Tech split a result with the Duke Blue Devils, with the men taking the meet 258-102, as the women fell in a tight matchup, 167-201.

The win was the fourth dual meet win for the Yellow Jacket men this season.

The day included 12 event wins for Tech, including a sweep of all four relays.

Action started with the 400 medley relay, where the Yellow Jacket women claimed first following a 3:36.76 finish from Vivien Rothwell, Sabyne Brisson, Zora Ripkova and Nina Stanisavljevic.

Tech then claimed the same race on the men’s side, with Berke Saka, Uros Zivanovic, Ricky Balduccini and Leandro Odorici hitting the wall first with a time of 3:09.81.

The Tech men then went on to sweep the podium in the 500 free, following a first-place finish from Mert Kilavuz (4:26.14), with Charles Perks in second (4:27.77) and Lukas Vetkoetter in third (4:29.93).

The Yellow Jacket men claimed another one-two-three finish in the 100 butterfly, with Balduccini leading the way with a time of 47.18, with Stephen Jones in second (47.39) and Antonio Romero in third (47.64).

The Tech women then got a podium sweep of their own in the 200 back, where Phoebe Wright led the pack with a time of 1:56.15, with Elisabeth Erlendsdottir in second (1:57.90) and Emma Hixenbaugh touching third (2:00.47).

In the men’s 200 back, Saka continued his strong senior season with another win, clocking a 1:45.65 in the event. In the 100 free, sophomore Robin Yeboah touched first, swimming a 43.86.

Zivanovic claimed his second win of the weekend with a first place finish in the 200 breast, swimming a 1:59.15. Vetkoetter then went on to claim his second podium finish of the day, this time winning the 400 IM with a time of 3:54.61.

Action capped off with the 200 freestyle relay, where the foursome of Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Kiah Smith and Sophie Murphy stole the win from Duke following a strong anchor swim from Murphy, with the team clocking a 1:30.05.

In the men’s 200 free relay, Odorici, Yeboah, Saka and David Gapinski swam a 1:19.30, good for first place in the final race at home of the 2024-25 season.

On the boards, Anna Bradescu claimed the platform event with a score of 283.50, while Ava Gilroy took third with 214.58 points. In the women’s 1-meter, Katie McKyton finished third (271.43).

In the men’s 3-meter, Max Fowler finished in second with a 358.73.

Tech will hit the road next weekend for the final dual meet of the season, at South Carolina on Jan. 25.