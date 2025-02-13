Yellow Jackets Split Between Three Meets This Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field gears up for a split squad weekend, heading to three meets across two days – Tiger Paw Invitational (Clemson), Music Coty Challenge (Vanderbilt) and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Boston University).

All three meets start Friday, with action continuing through Saturday evening.

Tiger Paw Invitational

Friday Feb. 14 and Saturday Feb. 15 | Clemson, SC

Music City Challenge

Friday Feb. 14 and Saturday Feb. 15 | Nashville, Tenn.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Friday Feb. 14 and Saturday Feb. 15 | Boston, Mass.

Tech is sending 37 total athletes to the Clemson meet, and they will compete in a variety of events – field, sprints, distance and relays.

The distance squad is heading to Boston, with 12 athletes competing in the mile, 3000m and 5000m. Friday’s action consists of men’s events, while Saturday is the women’s events.

Twenty-four athletes head to Vanderbilt for the Music City Challenge, competing in distance events as well, with entries in the mile, 5000m, 3000m and 800m.

Senior John Watkins holds two event wins for the Yellow Jackets this season, claiming the triple jump (15.51m) at the Clemson Indoor Opener in December and again at the Orange and Purple Invitational.

Additionally, Mary Brady won the 3000m (9:20.87) at the Bob Pollock Invitational, with transfer Kendall Ward taking first in the high jump (1.73m) at the Orange and Purple Invitational.

The three meets this weekend conclude the regular season for Tech, with ACC Indoor Championships starting March 1.

