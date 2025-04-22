Yellow Jackets Sign Savannah Samuel

THE FLATS – Savannah Samuel has signed a grant-in-aid to join Georgia Tech women’s basketball for her final season of eligibility, head coach Karen Blair announced on Tuesday.

“We are so excited to welcome Savannah back home for her last season,” said Blair. “She is bringing a lot of experience to our backcourt. I love that Savannah can score with the ball in her hands and is also very effective off ball in screening action. Our fans are going to love her energy and the passion she plays with.”

A Woodstock, Ga., native, Samuel played her senior season (2024-25) at Boston College, helping the Eagles to a WBIT Tournament appearance. Samuel earned four starts last season and came off the bench in 24 to finish the season averaging 6.3 points per game. The 6-1 guard helped the Eagles to an ACC Tournament second round appearance, pushing fifth-seeded North Carolina to the wire. She recorded eight games scoring in double-figures, led by a pair of 16-point performances against Central Connecticut State and Villanova in the WBIT. An efficient free throw shooter, Samuel connected on 76.0 percent (38-50) from the charity stripe during the season.

Samuel began her career at Oregon State, playing her freshman season (2020-21) with the Beavers before transferring to West Virginia for two seasons (2021-23). At Oregon State, Samuel played in 19 games in a Covid-shortened season, scoring in double-figures six times, two coming against ranked opponents.

As a Mountaineer, Samuel appeared in 54 games and helped West Virginia to a 19-12 record and NCAA Tournament berth in 2023. She registered her best scoring performance as a Mountaineer against TCU, dropping in 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line. She just missed a double-double, pulling down seven rebounds in the contest. During her sophomore season, Samuel logged a pair of double-digit scoring outings, both coming against Iowa State.

Samuel attended St. Francis High School in Georgia and was tabbed the 6A Regional Player of the Year her sophomore season after averaging 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She helped guide her team to state final four appearances in both her freshman and junior seasons.

Samuel joins fellow signees Jada Crawshaw (Darwin, Australia/Long Beach State), Brianna Turnage (Atlanta, Ga./Florida State) and Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain) in joining the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2025-26.