Yellow Jackets Set for Two Road Meets This Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field hits the road for the first time in the outdoor season, splitting action between the Terry Long FSU Relays and the Raleigh Relays.

Action for the Yellow Jackets at both meets will kick off Thursday and conclude Friday night. Live results will be available for both meets.

Tech is sending 37 to Tallahassee for the Terry Long FSU Relays, with Yellow Jackets competing in a variety of events. Competition will kick off with the men’s hammer throw, with Tahir Hines in action for Tech. At the FSU Relays, Tech will be competing against Auburn, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida State and Syracuse.

Twelve from the distance squad will represent Tech in Raleigh with the men’s team will compete on Thursday, with the women in action Friday.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their outdoor opener at home, where Tech saw seven event wins: Billy Carlton (1500m), Tristan Autry (3000m steeplechase), Ameia Wilson (long jump), John Higinbotham (5000m), John Watkins (triple jump), Adora Tagbo (triple jump) and Carla du Plessis (high jump).

Additionally, Tech recorded 12 additional podium finishes across the two-day meet, including two podium finishes for Jade Ofotan.

