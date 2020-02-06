Yellow Jackets Set for Three-Match Showcase This Weekend

Watch Live | Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will continue its four match home-stay this weekend as the Yellow Jackets will take on Georgia State on Friday at 5 p.m. (EST), as well as a double-header against Auburn at 11 a.m. (EST) and The Citadel at 4 p.m. (EST) on Sunday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Georgia Tech (3-2) looks to bounce back after falling to in-state rival No. 18 Georgia last weekend in a 4-1 loss. The senior pairing of Chris Yun and Carlos Divar shut out Robert Loeb and Erik Grevelius of UGA, 6-0, to improve to 3-1 together on the year. Yun was also able to top Loeb in the singles match to earn his second straight singles victory. True freshman Andres Martin represented the Jackets in the most recent Oracle ITA Division I Men’s Rankings checking in at No. 75 nationally in the singles category, sporting a 2-2 record on court one.

The Panthers (1-3) come to The Flats in the midst of a three match losing streak with their most recent loss coming at the hands of Wichita State, 4-3. The doubles pairing of junior Andrei Duarte and sophomore Roberts Grinvalds were ranked in the No. 41 spot in the latest ITA rankings.

Auburn (6-1) will enter the weekend having surrendered only one loss to Minnesota at the end of January, 6-1. The Tigers doubles team of Tim Dollman and Michael Durham were ranked No. 55 in the ITA national rankings. The Citadel (2-5) dropped its first five matches before winning two straight at the USC Sumter Invitational against Benedict and USC Sumter. The Tigers and Bulldogs will face each other on Friday in Auburn, Ala., before both squads face the Yellow Jackets on Sunday.

Parking for all three matches this weekend will be available on Fowler Street and/or Family Housing.

