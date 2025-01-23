Yellow Jackets Set for Orange and Purple Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field hits the road again this weekend for another two-day meet, traveling to Clemson for the Orange and Purple Invitational. Action for the Yellow Jackets will start Friday and will continue through Saturday night.

Live results for the Orange and Purple Invitational can be found here. Both days of the meet will also be streamed on ACCNX.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a two-day meet a week ago, where Tech left the Vanderbilt Invitational with seven podium finishes and multiple top-ten finishes. Of the seven podium finishes, four of them were in field events – Tahir Hines (2nd in weight throw), Kendall Ward (2nd in high jump), Ameia Wilson (long jump) and John Watkins (second in triple jump), while three were in running events – Myles Collins (2nd in 5000m), Ethan Curnow (3rd in 5000m) and Kennedy Myers (3rd in the 60-meter hurdles).

Tech sends 26 from the men’s squad and 31 on the women’s side to the meet. Of the squad lists, five freshmen will compete for the men, while 11 will make the trip for the Tech women. Five Yellow Jackets will compete in their first collegiate meet this weekend – Joseph Jacquot, Willem Mandel, Richard Planck, Cooper Timberman and Zoe Garcia.

Senior John Watkins holds the lone event win for the Yellow Jackets this season, claiming the triple jump (15.51m) at the Clemson Indoor Opener in December.

