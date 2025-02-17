Yellow Jackets Set for ACC Swim-Dive Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive sets its sights on the postseason this week, heading to Greensboro, N.C., for ACC Swimming and Diving Championships. The five-day meet starts Tuesday and will continue through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

All sessions of the championship will be streamed on ACCNX, and live results will be available. Diving results will be available here.

Schedule of events:

Tuesday Feb. 18 – Prelims at 10 a.m.; Finals at 6 p.m.

Women’s 1M diving, men’s 3M diving, 200 medley relay, 800 freestyle relay

Wednesday Feb. 19 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m.; Finals at 5:30 p.m.

500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, men’s 1M diving, 200 freestyle relay

Thursday Feb. 20 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m.; Finals at 5:30 p.m.

400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, women’s 3M diving

Friday Feb. 21 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m.; Finals at 5:30 p.m.

200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, Men’s platform diving, 400 medley relay

Saturday Feb. 22 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m.; Finals at 5:30 p.m.

1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, women’s platform diving, 400 freestyle relay

The Tech men enter the conference championship ranked No. 21 in the latest CSCAA poll, and will face No. 3 Cal, No. 6 NC State, No. 9 Stanford, No. 11 Louisville, No. 12 Virginia Tech, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 20 Virginia.

On the women’s side, Tech will face No. 1 Virginia, No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 Cal, No. T-8 NC State, No. T-8 Louisville, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 22 Duke and No. 25 Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets send 46 swimmers/divers to the championship, and have 176 total individual entries to the meet, with 10 relay entries.

Tech enters the meet with 31 B cuts set by the men’s team, with Berke Saka leading the way with five (200 back, 100 back, 200 IM, 200 free, 100 fly). On the women’s side, Tech has set 26 B cuts this season.

