Yellow Jackets Set for ACC Cross Country Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country heads to Cary, N.C., on Friday, for the 2024 ACC Cross Country Championships, which will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park, hosted by NC State.

The morning will start with the men’s 8k at 9:30 a.m., with the women’s 6k beginning at 10:30 a.m. Live timing and a live stream are available.

The ACC Championships will feature several high-ranking programs, as the women are set to face No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 10 NC State, No. 13 Florida State, No. 15 Stanford, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 21 Virginia, No. 23 Syracuse and No. 30 Boston College. On the men’s side, the Yellow Jackets will face No. 5 Stanford, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 12 Syracuse, No. 13 North Carolina and No. 16 Virginia.

In the 2023 ACC Championships, the women finished in ninth, with the men finishing in 10th place.

Tech returns 15 runners who competed at last year’s championship, seven for the men’s squad and eight from the women. The men’s squad consists of: Alex Arrambide, Chris Cherono, Myles Collins, John Higinbotham, Hayden Marshall, Joey Sandel, Charlie Smith, Nathan Solomon, Devin Wade and Taylor Wade. The ten Yellow Jacket women competing are: Mary Brady, Lottie Chappell, Sarah Copeland, Grace Driskill, Katy Earwood, Erin Fegans, Abbey Green, Kate Jortberg, Gracie Martston and Kenzie Walls.

Georgia Tech is coming off its regular-season finale at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, where the women finished third and the men took fourth place.

Devin Wade was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line, coming in 16th place with a time of 23:07.1. The race marked the third time this season Wade has been the first Yellow Jacket to finish. For the women, Kate Jortberg finished first for the Jackets, coming in 18th with a time of 19:52.2. The 6k was Jortberg’s third time leading the Yellow Jacket women this season.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com