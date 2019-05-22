Yellow Jackets Travel to Jacksonville for NCAA East Regionals

Live Results | Live Stream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Georgia Tech track and field team will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., for the NCAA East Regionals on May 23-25 at Hodges Stadium.

The Jackets will bring 14 student-athletes including ACC Champion Bria Matthews. Matthews became an ACC Champion in the triple jump after breaking her own school record to jump 13.77m to submit her first-place finish.

Also making the trip will be Avery Bartlett, who earned ACC honors in both the 4 x 400 relay and the 800m. Bartlett joined Anthony Brooks, Lionel Jones, and Daniel Pietsch to finish secure a second place finish in the 4 x 400 relay with a time of 3:13.06. He would also finish third in the 800m with a time of 1:50.68.

Action for the NCAA East Regionals will begin on Thursday, May 23 with the men’s hammer throw. The first event featuring Yellow Jackets will take place at 3:30 p.m. featuring Tyson Spears and Ryan Thomas in the men’s long jump.

The 2019 NCAA East Preliminaries can be streamed live on FloTrack with a subscription fee. Tickets for the event begin at $15 for a single session and $35 for all three days.

