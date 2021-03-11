Yellow Jackets Ready for 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships

Live Results /// Watch Live

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will be sending four student-athletes to the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on March 12-13. A pair of distance runners in seniors Nicole Fegans and Andrew Kent will make the trip, as well as true freshman jumper Cameron O’Neal and junior vaulter Olivia Moore.

A complete schedule of the championship meet can be found here. The entire meet will be streamed live on Watch ESPN.

O’Neal opens the weekend up with the men’s long jump competition at 2 p.m. (CST) on Friday. O’Neal registered the No. 16 national mark in the long jump at ACC indoor Championships, leaping for a length of 7.68m/25’2.5″.

Next, Moore faces the women’s pole vault event beginning at 6:15 p.m. (CST). Moore cleared the No. 12 ranked height at 4.32m/14’2″ in the pole vault last weekend at ACC’s.

On the distance end of things Kent takes on the men’s 3K championship at 3 p.m. (CST), while Fegans will be racing in the women’s 5K championship at 8:05 p.m. (CST) on Friday. Kent owns the 18th-best mark in the country in the 3000m at 7:56.48. Fegans has the 20th best 5K time at 16:06.50.

Note that Friday and Saturday will each have two sessions to reduce the number of people in the building due to COVID. All the men’s events will be staged in the afternoon, followed by all the women’s events in the evening.

Here are the start times for each broadcast:

Thursday, March 11 (multi-events & weight throw only): 12:00 p.m. ET

Friday, March 12: 2:45 p.m. ET (men’s prelims) & 7:15 p.m. ET (women’s prelims)

Saturday, March 13: 1:30 p.m. ET (men’s finals) & 6:00 p.m. ET (women’s finals)

Friday Streaming Links

Men’s Session (1:45 p.m. – 4 p.m. CT)

Women’s Session (6:15 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT)

Saturday Streaming Links

Men’s Session (12:30 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. CT)

Women’s Session (5 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. CT)

Only the top 16 athletes in the nation were able to qualify for each event. In order for an athlete to contribute points to Techs’ team score, they must finish inside the top eight.

