Yellow Jackets Predicted to Finish Fifth in ACC

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball was predicted to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference by the league’s head coaches as announced by the conference office on Tuesday in conjunction with preseason awards. The Yellow Jackets turned in their best ACC record last season (10-8) since 2011-12.

Tech returned seven letterwinners from 2019-20, including the team’s leading returning rebounder and scorer in seniors Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher. Additionally, the Jackets welcomed six newcomers in a highly touted recruiting class.

Head coach Nell Fortner and the Jackets put together a successful 2019-20 campaign, finishing with a 20-11 overall record, marking the best record by a first-year head coach in Georgia Tech women’s basketball history. Tech’s 10-win ACC ledger was the first since 2011-12 when it finished tied for third in the league. Fortner was tabbed the 2020 Whack Hyder Georgia Women’s College Coach of the Year following her inaugural year on The Flats.

The Yellow Jackets capped last season reaching the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Additionally, Tech went 4-2 against top-25 programs, including its highest ranked road win in program history at No. 4 NC State.

Louisville was selected as the 2020-21 preseason favorite for the second consecutive season after winning the regular season title in 2019-20. NC State, the 2020 ACC Tournament Champion, was picked to finish second, followed by Syracuse and North Carolina in the coaches poll, ahead of Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets last finished in the top-5 in the ACC in 2011-12. Georgia Tech was picked to finish ninth by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Head Coaches & Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G

Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Jr., F

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (12 Preseason Player of the Year Votes)

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State So., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (3)

Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G

Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F

Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G

Kianna Smith, Louisville, Jr., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F

Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C

Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

Louisville (13 first-place votes) – 223

NC State (2) – 210

Syracuse – 193

North Carolina – 157

Georgia Tech – 146

Notre Dame – 138

Virginia Tech – 125

Florida State – 124

Boston College – 120

Miami – 99

Duke – 74

Wake Forest – 73

Clemson – 56

Pittsburgh – 37

Virginia – 25

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (57 voters)

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Jr., F (3)

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (40)

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (11)

Sam Brunelle, Notre Dame, So., F

Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G (3)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G

Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F

() Indicates preseason player of the year votes

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Tiana England, Florida State, Gr., G

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F

Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (57 voters)

Louisville (45 first-place votes) – 840 points

NC State (10) – 797 points

Syracuse (2) – 724 points

Notre Dame – 555 points

North Carolina – 547 points

Florida State – 516 points

Virginia Tech – 482 points

Boston College – 468 points

Georgia Tech – 452 points

Duke – 385 points

Miami – 359 points

Wake Forest – 258 points

Clemson – 183 points

Virginia – 149 points

Pitt – 125 points

() Indicates first-place votes

