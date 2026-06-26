Yellow Jackets Place Five on ACC All-Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis secured five selections on the 2026 ACC All-Academic Team, the conference revealed Friday.

Olivia Carneiro, Alejandra Cruz, Sabritt Dozier, Taly Licht and Given Roach were selected to the list after their on-court and academic performances this season.

Carneiro won eight singles matches this season and five in doubles action. She won the first three doubles matches of the spring while teamed with Licht, defeating squads from LSU, Iowa State and Ole Miss. In the spring, she picked up two-set victories in singles competition against foes from Georgia State, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State. Carneiro makes her second-straight selection to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Cruz, a member of the 2026 All-ACC Third Team, was a court one mainstay for the Jackets this season where she finished 13-7 in singles action. She was ranked in every ITA ranking of the spring, soaring as high as No. 47. She started off the season 4-0 with victories over No. 7 Aysegul Mert (Georgia) and No. 15 DJ Bennett (Auburn). The senior has now been named to the ACC All-Academic Team each year in her Tech career.

Dozier earned 11 singles wins and 12 in doubles this season. The freshman started off the fall with three singles victories over opponents from Kentucky, Wake Forest and Furman. Teamed with Licht, the duo posted a 7-3 record in doubles action from Feb. 20 through March 27.

Licht went 14-11 this season in singles action including a 10-8 record on court two this spring. She ended the spring with back-to-back wins including an impressive rally against Florida State in the ACC Tournament. In decisions on home court this spring, she posted a 7-1 record with just three unfinished matches. This is Licht’s second-straight selection to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Roach posted a 12-8 record this season including seven wins in the spring. She shined in ACC doubles action, securing an 8-5 record. Teamed with Eleni Karantali, the duo won 10 of 12 decisions from Feb. 1 to March 22. She only lost one singles match on home court this spring in 13 contests. The honor marks the third-straight ACC All-Academic Team award for Roach.

Cruz, Licht and Roach were all named to the 2026 CSC Academic All-District Team in May. 2026 marks the fifth-straight year Georgia Tech women’s tennis has placed at least four student-athletes on the ACC All-Academic Team.