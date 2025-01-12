Yellow Jackets Open Season with 5-2 Win Over Charlotte

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets opened their 2025 slate with a 5-2 win over the visiting Charlotte 49ers, after a strong doubles performance and four singles wins.

Indoor at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, the duo of Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer got the winning starting for Tech, taking court three in doubles 6-2 over the Charlotte duo of Frederic Schlossmann and Lance Cochran.

At the number one spot, the No. 19 ranked pairing of Krish Arora and Christophe Clement got a 6-3 win over Vasco Prata and Matias Iturbe to take the doubles point, and a 1-0 lead in the match.

In his first dual match after suffering an injury last season, senior Brancatelli jumped to a quick one set lead over his opponent, Iturbe, before closing out set two just as fast, winning his match 6-0, 6-1.

At number two singles, newcomer Clement got his first dual match win as a Yellow Jacket, defeating Ivan Dreycopp 6-2, 6-4 to put Tech up 3-0 on the day.

Arora cliched the win for the Yellow Jackets following a win from number five singles, getting a straight set win over Charlotte’s Schlossmann, taking his match 6-3, 6-4.

Charlotte got on the board with a win from court four, where Arsene Pougault and Gianluca Carlini battled to a three-set match, before Pougault defeated the Yellow Jacket, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Court one proved to be a back-and-forth battle between Tech’s Nate Bonetto and Charlotte’s Prata, with Prata taking set on 6-3, before Bonetto battled to take set two 6-1. With the third set tied at 6-6, the two went to a tiebreaker, with Prata getting the tight win, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6).

The final match of the day also went to three sets, with Richard Biagiotti battling back from a 3-6 loss in set won, winning the next sets 6-2, 7-5 to defeat Brett Gloria.

Tech hits the road Saturday, Jan. 18, traveling to Alabama for a road match and will be back in action on The Flats on Jan. 20 for a double header against Wofford.

Georgia Tech 5, Charlotte 2:

Singles

Vasco Prata (CLT) def. Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6) Christophe Clement (GT) def. Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) 6-2, 6-4 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Matias Iturbe (CLT) 6-0, 6-1 Arsene Pougault (CLT) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Krish Arora (GT) def. Frederic Schlossmann (CLT) 6-3, 6-4 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Brett Gloria (CLT) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

#19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Vasco Prata/Matias Iturbe (CLT) 6-3 #44 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Arsene Pougault/Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) 4-4, unfinished Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Frederic Schlossmann/Lance Cochran (CLT) 6-2

