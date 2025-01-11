Yellow Jackets Host UNC Charlotte for Season Opener

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis is set open the 2025 slate Sunday afternoon, as they welcome UNC Charlotte to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for a match 12 p.m.

The match will be streamed on PlaySight and live scoring will be available.

Tech returns seven from last year’s roster – Krish Arora, Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Gabriele Brancatelli, Owen DeMuth, Rohan Sachdev and Elias Shokry, while adding freshman Gianluca Carlini and transfer Nate Bonetto and Christophe Clement.

After a strong fall slate, multiple Yellow Jackets are ranked in the latest ITA poll (Dec. 3). Bonetto is the lone Yellow Jacket ranked in the singles ranking, coming in at No. 90, while four doubles duos are ranked – Arora/Clement (No. 19), Bonetto/Carlini (No. 44), Clement/Carlini (No. 46) and Brancatelli/Biagiotti (No. 58).

All home matches at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex are free to fans, and spectator parking in available in the Family Housing Deck.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

