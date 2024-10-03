Yellow Jackets host Georgia Tech XC Invitational

THE FLATS – After three races on the road to open the season, Georgia Tech Cross Country is set to host the Georgia Tech XC Invitational, Friday, Oct. 4., at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Ga.

Twenty-six schools will compete in the GT XC Invitational and the action will begin with the men’s 8k at 8:30 a.m., with the women’s 6k starting at 9:20 a.m.

Course maps and parking information can be found on the meet information page. Live results can be found here. The meet is free and open to the public.

For the men, Tristan Autry, Trent Bell, Billy Carlton, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, Hayden Marshall, Jean-Lou Pare and Alex Thomas will compete in the invitational. Sophie Boice, Sarah Burwell, Katherine Bryne, Ava Coffey, Grace Crum, Macy Felton, Katie Hamfeldt, Reagan Mahoney, Riley Perlakowski, Ashleigh Prugh and Allie Walker will compete in the women’s 6k for Tech.

A week ago, the Yellow Jackets competed in the Mizzou Gans Creek Classic, where the women’s team took fifth place out of 38 teams, and the men’s squad finished 11th out of 36 teams.

Devin Wade was the top performer for Tech for the second meet in a row, coming in 30th with a time of 23:55.3. For the women, Kate Jortberg crossed the finish line first for Tech for the second meet in a row, coming in 14th place with a 6k time of 20:24.0.

Yellow Jackets welcome in 13 newcomers, eight on the women’s team and five on the men’s side. Tech returns 25 to the women’s squad and 16 to the men’s team.

